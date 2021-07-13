King County Council delays ranked-choice voting proposal to next year
The King County Council announced Monday that it would delay its vote on putting the question of ranked-choice voting on the November ballot. “We will postpone our ranked-choice voting legislation and continue working on it for next year’s ballot,” Councilmember Girmay Zahilay wrote on Twitter. “Most of my colleagues shared our interest but understandably wanted more time to work through the details without the fast deadlines associated with this November’s ballot.”www.seattlepi.com
