King County Council delays ranked-choice voting proposal to next year

The Greenbelt City Council meeting of July 12 resounded with complaints about administrative failures relating to the meeting and its content and interfering with the ability to complete crucial agenda items. Resident Lore Rosenthal pointed out errors in meeting links that might be preventing citizens from attending the Zoom meeting and councilmembers griped about late or unavailable documents. Complaints were made that the action on the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) contract was mislabeled as a resolution when it was not (a resolution requires first and second readings). The upshot was that the vote on the four-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the city and the FOP was delayed to August, despite what appeared to be council-wide agreement on its provisions.