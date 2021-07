A lot of things happened in this game. Some were good. Some were bad. In the end, the Braves lost anyway. They climbed out of a deficit, they had two leads, they outhomered the Rays 3-1, and they lost. So it goes, as goes the season. I keep wanting to have one of these recaps be the equivalent of, “Hey, maybe the Braves are finally figuring it out,” because that would be much more enjoyable... but they aren’t. And now there’s one fewer game with which to make any kind of ascent up the standings.