NAPLES, Fla. – A woman was rescued after a car she was driving ended up in a canal on Saint Andrews Blvd. in Naples Tuesday.

Officials said the woman was still in the car when rescue arrived at the canal at 110 Saint Andrews Blvd. around 2:30 p.m.

Rescue crews from Greater Naples Fire were able to get the woman to safety.

She was evaluated on scene and was released.