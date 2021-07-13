Cooler Master Orb X GamePod Brings An All-In-One Cockpit Workstation For Well-Heeled Gamers

Modernizing classic designs is what keeps the core of hardware thriving over time. The MM720 Gaming Mouse is one of these such things as it takes a classic design and brings it to current day standards with improved hardware. Cooler Master has implemented updates across the board to this design down to the slightest detail. Keeping the MM720 lightweight is the key as it weighs in only at 49g. What makes the MM720 special is the shape of the mouse and the comfort level it provides. Once you spend time with this mouse it ranks up there with its competition for the price.