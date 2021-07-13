Cooler Master Orb X GamePod Brings An All-In-One Cockpit Workstation For Well-Heeled Gamers
If you’re going to spend a lot of money on a gaming PC and a multi-monitor setup, may as well go all in and make sure you have a top-of-the-line workstation to go with it. And while a fancy gaming desk and a super-comfortable gaming chair will do the trick, those aspiring for a more immersive gaming space will probably find the Cooler Master Orb X GamePod a lot more conducive to making that happen.www.coolthings.com
