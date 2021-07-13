Capital City Museum receives grant

The Capital City Museum has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $8,000. The HOKC grant award will be used to create an exhibit for the museum on the history of African Americans in Frankfort. This exhibit will explore the stories and history of Frankfort’s African-American residents, churches, schools and neighborhoods, including those displaced by urban renewal. The museum is completing a 12-month major renovation project and this grant award is the first step in bringing this specific exhibit to life.