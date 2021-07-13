Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

Capital City Museum receives grant

By State Journal staff report
The State-Journal
 12 days ago

The Capital City Museum has received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $8,000. The HOKC grant award will be used to create an exhibit for the museum on the history of African Americans in Frankfort. This exhibit will explore the stories and history of Frankfort’s African-American residents, churches, schools and neighborhoods, including those displaced by urban renewal. The museum is completing a 12-month major renovation project and this grant award is the first step in bringing this specific exhibit to life.

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Frankfort, KY
Entertainment
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Colonels#Urban Renewal#The Capital City Museum#Hokc#African Americans#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy