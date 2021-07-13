Clean jet fuel needs to be more like a microwave oven

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Thursday, despite weak prices of raw material crude, as near-term outlook for the region's aviation demand remain clouded after several countries have renewed COVID-19 curbs to rein in fresh outbreaks. Refining profits, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore fell to $5.99 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the lowest level this month. They were at $6.18 per barrel a day earlier. While aviation in the West recuperates on eased lockdown measures and summer travelling demand, Asia's worsening pandemic is expected to keep flights grounded, posing a serious challenge to refiners who are already facing the highest oil prices since 2018. "We forecast Asia's jet fuel spreads to remain narrower than U.S. and European areas given the region's uneven recovery and slow rollout of vaccines," said Joseph Gatdula, head of oil & gas at Fitch Solutions. "Until infection rates moderate or decline with a wider uptake of vaccines, we see little chance of cross-border air travel becoming widespread leaving Asian jet fuel margins challenged." The jet fuel cracks in Singapore are currently more than 50% lower than their 10-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 39 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 0.9% to a five-week low of 11.5 million barrels in the week to July 14, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.6 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were down 14.1% than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million barrels in the week to July 9, versus expectations for a 877,000-barrel increase, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil throughput hit a record high in June, rising 3.9% on a daily basis from the previous record set in May as more refineries resumed operations after maintenance. The country processed 60.82 million tonnes of crude oil last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.8 -2.5 -3.15 79.3 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.28 0.01 -0.44 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 76.9 -2.5 -3.15 79.4 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.18 0.01 -0.46 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.11 -2.5 -3.14 79.61 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 0.01 -0.51 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.03 -2.44 -2.99 81.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 0.06 -50.00 -0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.38 -2.58 -3.27 78.96 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.39 0 0.00 -0.39 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)