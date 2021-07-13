Rockies Day 3 of MLB Draft: Colorado picks all college players in Rounds 11 through 20
The Rockies concluded the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday with exclusively college players selected in rounds 11-20. Colorado picked five position players and five pitchers. “It was an older draft in terms of the pandemic because there were holdovers,” said Marc Gustafson, Rockies’ senior director of scouting operations. “When you have such a huge inventory of players and it was a 20-round draft … that’s why you saw a lot of college players go today.”www.denverpost.com
