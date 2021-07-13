Rockies Day 3 of MLB Draft: Colorado picks all college players in Rounds 11 through 20

It's 2021 MLB draft day at the Bellco Theatre in Denver. The Pittsburgh Pirates started the night by selecting Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, with the first 36 picks of this year's event scheduled to be made on Sunday. Rounds 2-10 will take place starting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, and the draft concludes with Rounds 11-20 beginning at noon Tuesday.