Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith’s Open Championship pairing reignites old drama

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a very long time since we last held an internationally significant golf tournament on international soil. With much of the 2020 golf season wiped out to the rearing head of the pandemic, golf fans weren’t treated to their typical international delights. The Open Championship was canceled and the European Tour schedule existed without the star-powered help it typically gets from mid-season PGA Tour entrants.

golf.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
James
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Championship#Tour Championship#European Tour#Pga Tour#Royal Melbourne#American#Un#The Hero World Challenge#Syracuse University#Nfl Films#Cbs News#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBirmingham Star

Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf

The Olympic golf tournament lost two of its top stars to coronavirus on Sunday, as world number one Jon Rahm and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games. The PGA announced that big-hitting DeChambeau was being replaced by Patrick Reed and hours later...
GolfPioneer Press

Patrick Reed rounds out quality 3M Open field

The 3M Open received a strong late addition to its field Friday when Patrick Reed committed to play in next week’s PGA Tour event shortly after missing the 36-hole cut at The Open championship. The 2018 Masters champion entered this week as the No. 9 player in the world, making...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Mickelson, Reed, Clarke miss British Open cut

SANDWICH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson was among an illustrious list of players who failed to make the cut at the British Open on Friday. American Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion when he won this year's PGA Championship at the age of 50,...
GolfGolf.com

Open Championship picks: Who the experts and a gambler are betting on

At this week’s Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, who does the journalists and betting analysts like? Or the caddie? Or the old-school gambler? Gimme the facts, storylines and trends. Gimme that inside-the-ropes look. Gimme your gut feeling. You bet, bettor. Welcome to GOLF.com’s new gambling advice column, where we’ve...
GolfGolf.com

Open Championship expert picks to win, sleepers to watch at Royal St. George’s

Call it a Branden Grace theory. On Branden Grace. The South African, according to some fun research by the Open Championship website, has played in the first two rounds of golf’s oldest major with the eventual winner in the past two tournaments: In 2018, he played with Francesco Molinari, and in ’19, he played with Shane Lowry. If you’re a storyline bettor, i.e., the type of gambler who gambles as if something is destined to happen, this is a juicy one, and you, no doubt, were interested to see that Grace was grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth for this year’s opening rounds.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has 1 Complaint About This Year’s Open Championship

Most of the time, golfers have to battle poor weather conditions at The Open Championship – but not this year. Weather is picture-perfect, and Paige Spiranac is disappointed. Spiranac took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to voice her No. 1 complaint about this year’s Open Championship. She alluded to the fact...
GolfGolf.com

Why does The Open Championship have multiple names? It’s complicated

We’ve reached the middle of July, and in the golf world, that can only mean one thing — it’s time for The Open … or is it the British Open?. Officially, the last men’s major of the year is named The Open, or the Open Championship. But colloquially — among American golf fans, anyway — the tournament often is referred to as the British Open. This list of AKAs can lead to some contentious discussions (ones I can’t help but insert myself into) and seemingly everyone has an opinion on the matter.
GolfPioneer Press

Winless since 2017, Adam Hadwin shares 3M Open lead after second-round 65

At the 2020 3M Open, Michael Thompson ended a seven-year drought with his second career victory. Adam Hadwin hopes to follow suit this weekend. Hadwin collected win No. 1 at the 2017 Valspar Championship. He hasn’t won since, and hasn’t been in good form this season. The 33-year-old Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, native missed the cut in each of his past three events and six of his past nine. Since the November Masters in 2020, Hadwin has played in 21 events, and missed the cut in more than half of them (11). In that same span, he has finished inside the top 20 in just three events.
GolfSportsGrid

Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: The Open Championship

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough. We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

The Open Championship FanDuel tiers: Pete’s Picks

The year’s final major returns to Royal St. George’s this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Darren Clarke won the Claret Jug the last time The Open went to Royal St. George’s in 2011. Players should be especially focused this year as it is the last chance...
GolfGolf.com

2021 Open Championship tee times: Third round pairings for Saturday

Once play wraps up Friday evening at the 2021 2021 Open Championship, the cut will be made and the competitors who survived will take on Royal St. George’s during Saturday’s third round. You can find the full list of third round tee times at the bottom of this post. Notable...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Timeless Royal St. George’s hosts resurrection Open Championship

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Open Championship, the de facto world championship of golf, returns for its 149th iteration in the grandest of English traditions. The setting is the sparkling white cliffs of Dover, the ancient, storied town of Sandwich, and the hurly-burly gnarled...

Comments / 2

Community Policy