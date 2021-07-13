Cancel
Business

Exclusive: EU regulators set to investigate Illumina, Grail deal – sources

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to open a full-scale investigation into Illumina Inc’s proposed purchase of cancer test maker Grail Inc if it does not offer hefty concessions this week, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Last month, the European Commission opened a preliminary review...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Amazon Com Inc#Eu#Reuters#Illumina Inc#Grail Inc#The European Commission
