Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A Perspective on Rightsizing your SaaS Costs

Network World
 16 days ago

Rightsizing SaaS spend has never been more relevant for IT leaders, many of whom have recently been rapidly enabling remote working on an unforeseen scale. While this accelerated SaaS adoption has enabled organizations to continue providing services and products, it has also exacerbated a persistent challenge associated most frequently with SaaS: a lack of visibility across the business to effectively optimize cost and wasted spend.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EconomyNetwork World

A Unified Infrastructure for Increasingly Stratified Business Environments

The circumstances of the past 18 months have made an indelible impact on the enterprise and has challenged traditional business models. Early in the flight to work-from-home scenarios, organizations had to adapt quickly to changing requirements to ensure business continuity. Today, armed with lessons learned, enterprises are not only adapting...
TechnologyNetwork World

The Enterprise DevSecOps Playbook

If you’re a technology leader, you understand how critical security is. For enterprises, maintaining a compliance program that spans multiple products is the norm. But unfortunately, it can be a lot to juggle—especially on the development side. That’s why we put together this no-nonsense guide to help your business enjoy the benefits of speedy development paired with top notch security.
EconomyNetwork World

Building and Strengthening Relationships in Today’s Sales Environment

Only 23 percent of customers say that sellers provided an excellent experience.*. Wherever you’re working from, deliver an outstanding experience to every single customer with Microsoft Relationship Sales solution—combining Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn Sales Navigator capabilities with the Office 365 tools you already use. You’ll create more personalized customer experiences and interactions that strengthen connections with buyers.
SoftwareNetwork World

The Art of the Enterprise IT Risk Assessment

When it’s time to conduct a risk assessment, you might get a sinking feeling in your stomach. The process shouldn’t be so complicated. But it is. And the stakes are high. After all, one oversight and you could miss a risk that impacts your business. Nobody wants that. Which is why we’re here to help.
TechnologyNetwork World

5G Fixed Wireless Accelerates Connectivity Options for Business

As enterprise organizations evolve to accommodate a hybrid-workforce, fixed wireless access (FWA) is becoming the go-to solution to meet work from anywhere (WFX) demands. The expanding capacity of 5G is making this possibility a reality. FWA connections can deliver high quality performance and security with a less intrusive and costly infrastructure investment – making it ideal for both established businesses and innovative start-ups.
TechnologyNetwork World

Digital Transformation for Long-Term Sustainability

Manufacturers today know they need to upgrade their technology but are challenged with how to align their tech plans with their customer obligations. As GE Healthcare looked to improve their patient experience and reduce interruptions to medical care, they found their mainframe systems did not provide visibility across asset lifecycles, preventing the insight needed for field teams to deliver the right customer experience.
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

Tips to build your business with SaaS

Software as a Service (SaaS) is a popular business model among many organizations. If you’re not familiar with SaaS, it allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the internet. In fact, the SaaS market is expected to generate close to $141 billion by 2022. So, how can business owners utilize different SaaS platforms to build their business? At Business Warrior, our SaaS model and proprietary algorithm gives small business owners the necessary insights into their online brand and reputation, which is more important than ever to get them customers. Below are tips for companies on how to use these types of platforms to scale and grow their brand.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Tips to Win Customers With Your SaaS Brand

Covering everything from customer service relationships to analytics to ecommerce, SaaS serves as a vector to offer dozens of different types of services to thousands of brands in need. With some ten thousand SaaS companies operating in the US and more springing up every year, this is an exciting time...
Network World

A Guide to Maximum Data Lake Value

In this whitepaper, Eckerson Group discusses how to get maximum value from data lakes and how Qlik’s Data Integration Platform helps businesses get the most value out of their data lakes quickly, accurately, and with the agility to respond to shifting business needs. Read this whitepaper to learn how to...
TechnologyInfoworld

DDoS Disruption Impact: The Need for Always-On Security

UltraDDoS Protect is built on a massive global mitigation platform using best-of-breed technologies. The always-on nature of UltraDDoS Protect enables quick detection and correct reaction to attacks, ensuring that only clean, legitimate traffic is routed to enterprise networks. Moving to an always-on model enables companies to begin protecting in the way that threat actors and bad actors are attacking, responding in a way that fits how attacks are evolving. Instead of fully automated systems that isolate and frustrate security teams, UltraDDoS Protect integrates smart automation and supports customers with a team of cybersecurity professionals who specialize in DDoS mitigation so corporate IT and security teams don’t have to.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

The knowledge gap around runtime security and the associated risks

According to Aqua Security’s 2021 Cloud Native Security Practitioner study, only 3% recognize that a container, in and of itself, is not a security boundary, indicating that the default security capabilities of containers are overestimated. This result is especially alarming in conjunction with the fact that only 24% of respondents have plans in place to deploy the necessary building blocks for runtime security.
ComputersNetwork World

A Guide to ENHANCED CYBERSECURITY Through PHYSICAL SECURITY

The need for visibility into and control of physical and digital assets wherever they reside has become a key priority with the growth of edge computing. Here are some best practices for protecting your edge ecosystem. This interactive e-book provides an overview of the current security landscape at the edge...
Environmentinews.co.uk

It doesn’t cost the earth to ‘green’ your finances

‘Green’ concerns from plastic waste to carbon emissions are at the heart of the cultural zeitgeist, and many of us do genuinely care and endeavour to play our part to help protect the environment. Recycling more, driving less, using energy more efficiently are oft-cited choices we can make in our day-to-day lives to lessen our personal impact on the environment.
TechnologyNetwork World

Cloud Migration Is Inevitable, but IT Leaders Face Tough Decisions

Enterprise movement to the cloud is seemingly irresistible, accelerating even more in the wake of business disruptions experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the path is strewn with potholes ranging from opaque legacy code to business resistance to necessary changes, according to 14 IT leaders participating in this recent CIO.com-hosted virtual roundtable, sponsored by ACTS.
Network World

Change Data Capture 101: What Works Best- and Why

Modern data analytics have the potential to reinvent your business. But to take advantage, IT has to reinvent how they move, store and process data. And integration is a big challenge. Traditional, manual processes can’t meet today’s data demands – but modern, automated technology can. Download this eBook for an...
Small Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

CMMC and controlling costs: Understanding your cybersecurity needs

The Defense Department’s implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) has been met with mixed feedback, but not all negativity is as prescient as it seems. There is valid concern surrounding cost-demands for small businesses hoping to win contracts with the DoD, but talk has been more reactionary than strategic. Do not be overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty and doubt — consider instead that CMMC is part of the larger need for a cybersecurity program within your organization.
Workoutsinregister.com

In a health slump? Try changing your perspective with these simple steps

Summertime is supposed to be the season of ample daylight, brunches and family vacations, but for those of us trying to use the time to make positive changes to our fitness and eating habits, the long days and less layered clothing can easily transform a feeling of freedom into the dread of overexposure. The obvious problem: the road to healthier living should never make anyone feel worse about themselves. That’s why Basic, a local fitness and lifestyle coaching service, emphasizes the perspective of long-term goals accomplished by step-by-step changes. For founders Jennifer Macha Hebert and Nely Ward, it’s not about shaming clients for an occasional sweet treat. Instead, they remind them of all the ways a healthy lifestyle contributes to a happy lifestyle, little by little. No self-denigration necessary.
SoftwareNetwork World

Data Is the Last Automation Frontier

Every company is a data company. But enterprise data is a strategic asset that requires many layers of protection and governance. On production systems, authentication, authorization, and auditing by data security teams ensure that data is handled appropriately. But for non-production environments used for development, maintenance, and testing, there’s an enormous increase in the risk for exposure of sensitive production data. In this audio webcast you’ll learn how, with API-driven data automation, also known as programmable data, de-identifying or anonymizing data can be done with just a few lines of code, ensuring software teams only work with masked, compliant datasets for development, testing, and analytics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy