Public Safety

New Jersey Governor: Legislation About Strangulation Assault

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
 11 days ago
TRENTON NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy yesterday signed legislation (S2503) which elevates strangulation assault to a crime of the second degree, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment, a fine of up to $150,000, or both. “The murder of Yasemin Uyar by a repeat domestic abuser was horrific and appalling,”...

