Houston Man Arrested for Voter Fraud

AUSTIN, TX – The Election Fraud Unit in the Texas Attorney General's office made a noteworthy arrest last week. In Harris County, on July 7, Hervis Rogers was arrested for illegally voting in multiple elections including the 2018 General and Special Election and the 2020 Harris County Primary Election. Specifically, it is alleged that Rogers was on parole when he voted in an election for which he was not eligible to vote. Rogers was transported to the Montgomery County Jail without incident. This arrest was made while working in conjunction with the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit.