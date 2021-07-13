Cancel
Rochester, MN

After Over 20 Pedestrian Deaths – MnDOT Launches New Walk Safely Campaign

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 12 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It has been a deadly year on Minnesota roads, and that is not just for those traveling in vehicles. So far in 2021, 24 people have died while walking on Minnesota roads, and another 224 people have lost their lives in vehicle crashes. In an effort to reduce fatalities among people walking and improving safety for all travelers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has launched a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign.

Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

