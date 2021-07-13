Cancel
Politics

Project cost may rise by $2M

By Melanie Lekocevic Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — The cost to upgrade and extend the town’s water and sewer systems could increase by as much as $2 million, officials said Monday. The water project would extend the system to 20 additional homes on Route 81 and replace a water storage tank, install a pressure-reducing valve and replace hydrants and valves. The project was originally estimated to cost a maximum $1,898,002. Under a resolution adopted unanimously by the town council Monday, the town is authorized to spend as much as $3,401,514, an increase of $1,503,512.

