8236 Marley Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Fantastic end unit townhome in Marley Pointe. Shows as new and features many upgrades. Open concept living at it's best. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Luxurious carpet with heavy padding upstairs; Oak stairs; Stunning, custom quartz countertops in kitchen; Custom cabinets with soft-close drawers; additional outlets in kitchen for all of your appliances; backsplash; stone fireplace; plenty of LED recessed lighting; tray ceiling in the primary bedroom; dual, comfort height vanities in upstairs bath rooms; Screened porch; Overhead storage in garage; Patio; Large, Privacy-fenced backyard; a driveway that is not shared; those are just some of the features that make this home special.