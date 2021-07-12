Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

8236 Marley Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Richmond.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic end unit townhome in Marley Pointe. Shows as new and features many upgrades. Open concept living at it's best. Engineered hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. Luxurious carpet with heavy padding upstairs; Oak stairs; Stunning, custom quartz countertops in kitchen; Custom cabinets with soft-close drawers; additional outlets in kitchen for all of your appliances; backsplash; stone fireplace; plenty of LED recessed lighting; tray ceiling in the primary bedroom; dual, comfort height vanities in upstairs bath rooms; Screened porch; Overhead storage in garage; Patio; Large, Privacy-fenced backyard; a driveway that is not shared; those are just some of the features that make this home special.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Hanover, VA
Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy