Blind Man’s Brain Learns To ‘See’ Through His Ears

Tennessee Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli neuroscientists trained a 50-year-old man, blind from birth, to recognize objects using a sensory substitution algorithm called EyeMusic. Developed by Prof. Amir Amedi, founding director of the Baruch Ivcher Institute for Brain, Cognition & Technology at IDC Herzliya, EyeMusic is an app and mini camera system that converts visual stimuli into “soundscapes” — sound units that convey information about geometric shapes.

