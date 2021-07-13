Man seriously injured when RV with 7 kids on board runs red light

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped)

The driver of an RV with seven kids inside ran a red light, causing a crash that seriously injured another motorist in Sauk Rapids, the Minnesota State Patrol says.

A 42-year-old South Haven man was driving the RV northbound on Highway 15 at 10:13 p.m. Monday when he ran a red light at County Road 29, striking an Impala being driven westbound, the State Patrol's report says.

The driver of the Impala, a 35-year-old man from Sartell, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The driver and the eight passengers in the RV, including a 39-year-old woman from South Haven and seven kids, were not hurt.

