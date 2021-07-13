Updated Home in DC Ranch with the Ultimate Backyard Retreat Sells for $4.75 Million
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Sold by Wendy Tippett and Deborah Beardsley of Silverleaf Realty, this recently updated custom home is situated on a 1.57-acre lot in the DC Ranch Country Club. The interior boasts a kitchen with a double island, beautiful cabinetry, an oversized pantry and high-quality finishes. It opens to the spacious family room and dining room that is equipped with a cooled wine cellar. The first-floor owner’s retreat features a sitting area, fireplace, separate home office and access to an outdoor patio.www.luxuryrealestate.com
