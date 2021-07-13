George Man Arrested In Connection With March Assault
George, Iowa — A George man faces a felony sex-related charge in connection with an alleged event that happened earlier this year in George. Court documents indicate that on the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 17th, 26-year-old Jema James allegedly forcibly kissed and groped a female in a George alley without her permission. The victim also accused James of putting his hands around her throat in a choking manner. Authorities say there was a visible bruise on the victim’s neck.kiwaradio.com
