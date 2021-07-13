Area racers earn wins over the weekend

It was quite the weekend for Louisville, as they took all 3 from Nashville in a big way. Ashton Goudeau started for Louisville on Friday and allowed just an unearned run on 2 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Brandon “Begin Again” Finnegan struck out 3 in a scoreless inning of relief while Carson Fulmer struck out 4 over 2 shutout innings. Jose “Oh Eeh Oh” Barrero went 3 for 4 with a solo dinger and 3 RBI. TJ Friedl “Dee” went 3 for 5 with a triple and drove in a pair. Hunter Greene “Day” started for the Bats on Saturday and pitched great. He went 5 innings and allowed no runs on 2 hits with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts. Jose Barrero had another great night, going 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and a RBI while Narciso Crook went 3 for 4 with a solo dinger. They completed the weekend sweep on Sunday with a 4-2 victory. Michael “Courtyard by” Mariot started and went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Narciso Crook went 3 for 4 and hit his second home run of the weekend.