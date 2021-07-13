Cancel
Area racers earn wins over the weekend

By Troy A. Bruzewski
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThumb-Area competitors earned wins and top-5 finishes in two days of races hosted by the Lucky Thumb Motorcycle Club in Deford over the weekend. Cass City’s Aidan Mackowiak and Josh Mackowiak earned a 1-2 finish in the Combo Quad division while Bad Axe’s Chad Fitzpatrick won the 251 Open Twin division. Fitzpatrick also finished third in the Senior 45-plus division.

