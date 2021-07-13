Cancel
What's Up With The Verb Technology Stock Rally?

By Mark Putrino
Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) have been ripping higher. In the middle of May, they were trading for a dollar and now they're trading around the $2.50 level. But there’s a chance the rally may be ending.

In February, when VERB reached the $2.75 level, the bears took charge from the bulls and drove the shares lower.

They say that markets have memories. This means that a support or resistance level may retain its importance for a long time.

There’s a chance there is still a large concentration of sellers hanging around the $2.75 level. If so, they could put an end to the rally. They may even force the stock lower again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnsSa_0avm2kHt00

