The Washington Nationals will meet the Baltimore Orioles at the Oriole Park At Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. The Nationals are 3-2 in their last five games this season. The team won the series against the Marlins by 2-1 but Washington was beaten on Thursday following a 1-3 loss. Washington dropped seven of its last 10 games and they fell six games behind in the league. The Nationals are 4th in the NL East standings with a 45-50 record.