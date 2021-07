It seemed just like any night, sitting in my car and waiting for my turn in line. It could have been a drive-thru at a fast food restaurant based on the whole vibe. But finally I drove under the pop-up tent at the State Farm Arena, I told the nurse to use my right arm so my left could still write the next day, and the needle went in. Much has been (unfortunately) made about what might or might not be in the COVID-19 vaccine, but my second dose must have included something that let loose my emotions.