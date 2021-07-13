Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Day 3 Recap

You’ve all heard of “they are who we thought they were.” That, as we’re going to discuss below, doesn’t quite apply to the 2021 Atlanta Braves. Instead, the club is more, “they are (a little worse than) who they’ve been,” in terms of performance over the 2021 season. The Braves hit the All-Star Break at 44-45, a highly disconcerting, disappointing record for a team that was likely going to finish with a win total in the high 80s or low 90s. Yet, the team ranks just 10th in position player value and 16th in pitching value (both by fWAR), their combined fWAR through 89 games suggests an 83- or 84-win team, a not-too-lofty mark that they’ve also underperformed.