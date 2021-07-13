Cancel
Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Day 3 Recap

By Matt Powers
Talking Chop
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final day of the 2021 MLB Draft is now in the books and the Atlanta Braves have added 10 additional players to their organization today. Here is a closer look at what each of the 10 Day 3 prospects brings to the Braves. Round 11 - Adam Shoemaker, LHP,...

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
Atlanta Braves: all good things must eventually come to an Ender

With the stroke of a pen and an entry in the transactions log, the Atlanta Braves are signaling the end of the Ender Inciarte era. The effortless gliding to the precise spot in the outfield has been the lingering memory of Ender Inciarte during his tenure with the Atlanta Braves. Short of accepting a minor league role, though, that era appears to be over.
Scouting Report on Atlanta Braves 8th Round pick Tyler Collins

The Atlanta Braves took Texas HS outfielder Tyler Collins in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday. Collins is a 5’10, 175 pound outfielder out of McKinney, Texas. He was an Oklahoma State commit who hits left handed and throws right handed. Rankings. Baseball America- 320. Perfect Game-...
Chipper Jones, Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto share thoughts on Ronald Acuña's injury: 'This is a speedbump'

You won't find too many people who disagree with the claim that Ronald Acuña Jr. — alongside Fernando Tatis Jr., Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto — is one of the faces of this era of baseball. In just three-and-a-half seasons, the Braves' 23-year-old standout has earned All-Star recognition, become a perennial MVP candidate and made highlight play after highlight play that draws today's younger audience toward the game. He's everything that baseball needs to remain as popular as it is and to continue to entertain audiences not only across the country, but throughout the world.
Atlanta Braves finally move on from Ender Inciarte

The return of Ender Inciarte was supposed to be a boon for the Atlanta Braves. They were in desperate need of help in the outfield, and Inciarte’s ability to play all three positions well defensively appeared to be beneficial. Even if his bat was not an asset, his defensive ability was still considered to be enough to keep him on the roster for the time being.
Atlanta Braves draft Wake Forest's Ryan Cusick in the first round

The Atlanta Braves selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Cusick of Wake Forest University with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Sunday. Cusick, 21, went 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA (33 ER/70.0 IP) in 12 games, all starts, for the Demon Deacons this season. He struck out 108, compiling the highest strikeout per nine innings (13.89) mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference and the 10th best in the nation in 2021. He was an All-ACC Second Team selection and fanned double digits in six of his 12 starts.
Braves Mailbag: Fixing the bullpen, Joc Pederson leading off and more

We are just a week away from the Trade Deadline and the Atlanta Braves have just begun their biggest road trip of the 2021 season. How they perform on this trip could determine which path they take at the Deadline. Thank you to everyone who sent in questions for this week’s mailbag. We will be sure to do it again right after the Deadline passes. Let’s get to it!
Atlanta Braves podcast S2E23: Pederson, Freeman, deadline, and drafts

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and second baseman Ozzie Albies hug it out. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Admittedly, we were in a better mood about the Atlanta Braves on podcast recording day than we are now. If nothing else, this weekend’s events should underscore with thick lines...
Breaking down the Braves strategy in the 2021 MLB Draft

The Braves wrapped up the 2021 MLB Draft today, and while we won’t know much about these prospects professionally for at least a few weeks, I figured I’d break down why the Braves made some of the moves they did. We’ve seen Alex Anthopoulos use a variety of strategies. After...
2021 MLB Draft: Six Day 2 takeaways, as Reds land former College World Series star; Braves get two-way player

Major League Baseball’s 2021 amateur draft is now more than halfway finished. The draft started on Sunday night and continued until the completion of round 10 on Monday afternoon. The rest of the event, or rounds 11 through 20, will take place beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m ET. Teams will then have less than three weeks before the signing deadline, which falls on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Braves Minor League Recap: William Contreras homers, Mississippi continues to roll

It was a strong day across the farm system for Atlanta Braves prospects, with a few delivering big hits and home runs. Gwinnett rolled thanks to offensive showcases from Alex Jackson and William Contreras, while Kyle Muller and Bryse Wilson led a dominant pitching performance. Mississippi won for the eight time in their past nine games with star reliever Indigo Diaz getting a promotion to join the Braves staff. Jesse Franklin did his thing again with another home run and Vaughn Grissom made a return to Augusta with a big game.
Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports. Rome Braves 32-28 at season’s midpoint; open six-game home stand tonight with Greensboro. Meet the Atlanta Braves draft picks. MLB’s All-star game is tonight on Fox.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. Rome Braves, at the season’s halfway point, at 32-28; seven games back from first. The...
Braves performance check-in: Position Players

You’ve all heard of “they are who we thought they were.” That, as we’re going to discuss below, doesn’t quite apply to the 2021 Atlanta Braves. Instead, the club is more, “they are (a little worse than) who they’ve been,” in terms of performance over the 2021 season. The Braves hit the All-Star Break at 44-45, a highly disconcerting, disappointing record for a team that was likely going to finish with a win total in the high 80s or low 90s. Yet, the team ranks just 10th in position player value and 16th in pitching value (both by fWAR), their combined fWAR through 89 games suggests an 83- or 84-win team, a not-too-lofty mark that they’ve also underperformed.
Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Cristian Pache homers twice

It was not the best of days for Atlanta Braves affiliates as they went just 1-4, but there were plenty of big performances. Cristian Pache headlined with two home runs for Gwinnett, and William Contreras added one of his own in a Stripers win. Elsewhere, Joey Estes struck out 10 batters for Augusta.
Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies 7/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will play game two with the Philadelphia Phillies at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. The Braves are 3-3 in their last six games this season. The team had a draw with the San Diego Padres in their previous series before their final match was suspended. In Thursday’s game, Atlanta picked up a win against the Phillies following a 7-2 victory. The Braves are 2nd in the NL East standings with a record of 47-48.
MLB DFS: Best DraftKings plays for Friday, July 23

It was a pretty low-scoring affair across MLB last night—the Braves and Tigers each managed seven runs to lead all offenses. But that was a travel day and a small slate, and tonight we get a hefty 14-game main slate at DraftKings, beginning at 7:05 PM ET. Pitching. Best play:...

