Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Boise National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Northern Boise National Forest; Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie HIGH HAINES OF 6 EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY .High haines of 6 is expected to develop over Eastern Payette, Boise and Western Sawtooth National Forest beginning Wednesday as high pressure builds over the area. Smoke could limit instability to some degree but overall, High Haines is expected to develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR HIGH HAINES FOR NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 403 AND 421 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 11 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * HAINES...High Haines of 6 will develop both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.