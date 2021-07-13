Special Weather Statement issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1230 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over the eastern San Bernardino Mountains. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Localized storms like this one will develop and dissipate rapidly during the afternoon, with the greatest threat being strong and gusty winds that could produce damage. Locations impacted include Big Bear City, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls, eastern Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, western Johnson Valley, Woodlands, Fawnskin, Heart Bar Campground, Barton Flats Campground and western Rimrock.