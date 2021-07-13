Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1230 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over the eastern San Bernardino Mountains. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Localized storms like this one will develop and dissipate rapidly during the afternoon, with the greatest threat being strong and gusty winds that could produce damage. Locations impacted include Big Bear City, Mount San Gorgonio, Onyx Summit, Forest Falls, eastern Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, western Johnson Valley, Woodlands, Fawnskin, Heart Bar Campground, Barton Flats Campground and western Rimrock.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lucerne Valley, CA
City
Sugarloaf, CA
City
Onyx, CA
City
Forest Falls, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Yucaipa, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Angelus Oaks, CA
City
Johnson Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Bernardino Mountains#Special Weather Statement#12 33 00#Onyx Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy