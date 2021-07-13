Special Weather Statement issued for Darlington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storm passes. Target Area: Darlington THUNDERSTORMS TO RAKE WESTERN DARLINGTON COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM EDT At 332 PM EDT, radar was tracking strong thunderstorms approaching southern and western Darlington county, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storm, and brief torrential rain. Locations impacted include Hartsville, Lamar, North Hartsville, Clyde, Oats, Lydia, Auburn, Swift Creek, Kellytown and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0