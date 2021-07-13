Cancel
MJ Rodriguez: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Pose’ Star Who Made Emmy History

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransgender actress Mj Rodriguez earned a historic Emmy nomination for her acclaimed role in ‘Pose’. Here are five key things to know about Mj. The 2021 Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13, and the results were historic for Mj Rodriguez. The 30-year-old actress earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in FX’s drama series Pose. That honor made Mj the first openly transgender woman to be recognized in a lead acting category at the Emmys. She was understandably moved by the historic nomination, telling IndieWire: “It’s astounding, and not just for me. I’m winning for so many people out there, so many babies out there, the generation that comes after me — that’s who it’s for, not me.”

