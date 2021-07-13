Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL DUVAL AND WEST CENTRAL JIM WELLS COUNTIES At 232 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near San Diego, moving northwest at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Diego and Alice Acres.alerts.weather.gov
