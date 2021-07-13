Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

NYPD arrests New Jersey man in the Bronx on charges of killing his co-worker

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfI4t_0avlzG0S00

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) Officials announced Tuesday the arrest of a New Jersey man was arrested in the Bronx after being deemed the top suspect in the killing of his co-worker, according to the New York Post.

Milan Ghimire was apprehended on Tuesday by the New York City Police Department's Emergency Services Unit in the Bronx, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The 23-year-old faces accusations of fatally shooting his co-worker, 56-year-old Phy Tsewang, in Mahwah shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Ghimire and Tsewang both lived at a home with others on Avenue A between Route 202 and Route 17, according to the Daily Voice.

Cops located Tsewang's body while reporting to the scene after receiving a call from one of the residents, the Daily Voice reports.

“An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Mahwah Police Department under the direction of Chief Stephen Jaffe,” the agency said in a release.

Comments / 0

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
4K+
Followers
727
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Co Worker#Shooting#The Bronx#Nypd#The New York Post#The Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

15-year-old shot in Mott Haven, police seeking 3 suspects

(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) (THE BRONX, N.Y.) Police announced a 15-year-old boy was injured during a shooting in the Bronx on Friday, according to the New York Post. The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf near the corner of 149th Street and Third Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the borough around 7 a.m., officials said.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Job alert: These Bronx jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bronx: 1. Local Intermodal Company Drivers; 2. 100% REMOTE Enterprise Account Executive - Enterprise SaaS; 3. Independent Contract Recruiter - REMOTE; 4. Assistant General Manager- Gastropub; 5. Customer Success Associate in the Tech Industry--$75K offers;
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

16-year-old shot while sitting in cab in the Bronx

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (THE BRONX, N.Y.) A teenager was fatally shot while sitting in a livery cab in the Bronx on Sunday, according to ABC 7 NY. Ramon Gil-Medrano, 16, was approached by two people on scooters as they neared his cab and shot him in the head and chest at about 11:30 p.m. near East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the borough.
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

NYPD responds to 2 separate shootings in the Bronx, 5 people injured

(Angel Zayas/Getty Images) (THE BRONX, N.Y.) Police responded to multiple shootings in the Bronx on Friday night, according to AM New York. Officials responded to a 911 call at around 7:34 p.m. regarding a shooting at 940 Tiffany St. in the Foxhurst section of the borough. Responding officers located a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his back, a 20-year-old man who was shot in the left leg and a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her right foot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy