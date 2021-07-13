Celebrate National Tequila Day at Cantina Laredo

There's a saying that goes: Sometimes tequila isn't the answer, but it may be worth the shot! That seems to be the motto for a lot of people in the U.S. lately. According to Forbes, the tequila industry saw a 46% percent growth in the U.S. last year, which means the agave-based Mexican spirit is likely a favorite for many drinkers. And if you're one of those people who (to this day) contributes to the tequila industry's sales, you'll be delighted to learn that National Tequila Day is this Saturday, July 24.