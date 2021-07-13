Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Celebrate National Tequila Day at Cantina Laredo

By iReporter
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Select Cantina Laredo locations in North Texas are celebrating National Tequila Day on Saturday, July 24 with a special opportunity to create and sample your own tequila flights. Guests may build their flights by choosing any three Anejo, Reposado, Joven Tequilas or Mezcals for $15 per flight. The restaurant offers over 40 varieties of tequilas and mezcals to choose from making this the ultimate personalized tasting experience.

carrollton.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Tequila Day#Cantina#North Texas#Food Drink#Select Cantina Laredo#Joven Tequilas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksKVIA

National Tequila Day: Drink in some surprising facts

July 24 is National Tequila Day in the United States. And if there’s ever a year in which we deserve a shot or two, 2021 is it. In honor of the holiday, here are five surprising facts you might not have known about tequila. It’s from a plant (which means...
DrinksVillage Voice

Bottles, Cans, and Cocktails: Our Favorites for National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day is coming up on Saturday, July 24 and I personally have never been more excited for a themed day. Tequila is hands down my favorite spirit, and not just because of that college rumor that it’s the only alcohol that isn’t a depressant (science begs to differ on that one).
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Mad for Chicken Makes its Highly Anticipated Texas Debut in Downtown McKinney

Fast-growing craft casual brand to give away FREE wing or drumstick to the first 50 guests on July 23-25 As if you need more reasons to flock to the Lone Star State’s first Mad For Chicken, the first 50 customers to make a purchase at the new restaurant on grand opening weekend – July 23-25 – will receive a FREE wing or drumstick. Mad for Chicken’s signature fried chicken are tossed in a savory Soy Garlic sauce.
RestaurantsFOX21News.com

Dos Santos shows off their Dos Marg Flight for National Tequila Day!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Dos Santos, a Colorado-based Mexican restaurant, is celebrating National Tequila Day with much more than lime and salt; you’re not going to want to miss out.
Athens, GAfranchising.com

Barberitos Celebrates National Avocado Day

Fast-casual restaurant invites guests to enjoy this superfruit on July 31. July 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATHENS, Ga. - Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina, is excited to celebrate National Avocado Day on Saturday, July 31. Barberitos offers sliced avocados as a topping along with guacamole that both pair perfectly with burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and tortilla chips. In 2020, pre-made guacamole sales totaled $585 million in the U.S. alone, and Barberitos has seen the popularity of avocados throughout its restaurants.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Tequila Day Has Arrived

Apparently, July 24 is National Tequila Day which is almost every day in every Mexican restaurant in Texas. A few stand out options for celebrating the big day are here:. Tequila cocktails go well beyond Margaritas, but these versions really stand out. The Texas Margarita at The Mansion is the...
Austin, TXaustinot.com

National Tequila Day 2021: Verified Deals & Specials in Austin

Austin: Are you ready for some great deals for National Tequila Day 2021? Saturday, July 24 is when fans celebrate the beloved liquor. And this year, it falls on the weekend – more time to celebrate and recover. Check out our list of verified deals & drink specials to celebrate...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Sponsored: National Tequila Day Just Hits Different This Year

Volcán Tequila Asks Consumers to Tag Businesses ‘With Heart’. Calling this trend now: Celebrations are back, gatherings with friends are back, optimism is back. If there are any lessons we’ve learned from the past year, it’s that genuine moments with friends never go out of style. If anything, celebrations, no matter how big, are now more important than ever. It could be a night at a bar or drinks shared outside in a park. Celebrations don’t have to be big to be meaningful.
Restaurantsallears.net

National Tequila Day Comes to a Fan-Favorite Bar in Disney World!

La Cava del Tequila in EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion is a bar that offers a wide array of delicious tequila and cocktails!. Today, they’re celebrating a special occasion with a new limited offering!. Today is National Tequila Day and La Cava is celebrating with a special Tequila Flight with Blanco, Reposado,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

National Tequila Day 2021: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

There's a saying that goes: Sometimes tequila isn't the answer, but it may be worth the shot! That seems to be the motto for a lot of people in the U.S. lately. According to Forbes, the tequila industry saw a 46% percent growth in the U.S. last year, which means the agave-based Mexican spirit is likely a favorite for many drinkers. And if you're one of those people who (to this day) contributes to the tequila industry's sales, you'll be delighted to learn that National Tequila Day is this Saturday, July 24.
Cameron, NCkiss951.com

Cameron’s Easy Spicy Margarita Recipe For National Tequila Day

Tequila happens to be my favorite liquor and margaritas are always one of my do-to drinks. So I figured, since I’ll be drinking it, I might as well share my spicy margarita recipe that I love!. Cameron’s Spicy Margarita:. Ingredients:. Lime. Jalepeno. 2 oz Blanco Tequila (my favorite is Espolon)

Comments / 0

Community Policy