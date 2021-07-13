Celebrate National Tequila Day at Cantina Laredo
Select Cantina Laredo locations in North Texas are celebrating National Tequila Day on Saturday, July 24 with a special opportunity to create and sample your own tequila flights. Guests may build their flights by choosing any three Anejo, Reposado, Joven Tequilas or Mezcals for $15 per flight. The restaurant offers over 40 varieties of tequilas and mezcals to choose from making this the ultimate personalized tasting experience.carrollton.bubblelife.com
