Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Payette National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest HIGH HAINES OF 6 EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY .High haines of 6 is expected to develop over Eastern Payette, Boise and Western Sawtooth National Forest beginning Wednesday as high pressure builds over the area. Smoke could limit instability to some degree but overall, High Haines is expected to develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR HIGH HAINES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 402 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 11 PM MDT Thursday. * HAINES...High Haines of 6 will develop both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy