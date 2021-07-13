Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Payette National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Eastern Payette National Forest HIGH HAINES OF 6 EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY .High haines of 6 is expected to develop over Eastern Payette, Boise and Western Sawtooth National Forest beginning Wednesday as high pressure builds over the area. Smoke could limit instability to some degree but overall, High Haines is expected to develop Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR HIGH HAINES FOR EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 402 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 11 PM MDT Thursday. * HAINES...High Haines of 6 will develop both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.