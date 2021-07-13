AirVape X Review: An Incredibly Well Made, Sleek, and Easy to Use Vape
We’ve reviewed numerous portable vapes and have enjoyed watching this market mature, but this one is something special. The AirVape X is small, heats quickly thanks to conduction heating, and uniformly thanks to convection heating, and is pocketable. It takes just an hour to charge, and we haven’t had the battery run down on us mid-us. The inclusion of the X Shell in the box lets you carry the vape discretely.geardiary.com
