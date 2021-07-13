Cancel
AirVape X Review: An Incredibly Well Made, Sleek, and Easy to Use Vape

By Gear Diary Staff
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’ve reviewed numerous portable vapes and have enjoyed watching this market mature, but this one is something special. The AirVape X is small, heats quickly thanks to conduction heating, and uniformly thanks to convection heating, and is pocketable. It takes just an hour to charge, and we haven’t had the battery run down on us mid-us. The inclusion of the X Shell in the box lets you carry the vape discretely.

ABOUT

We all have gear that we use daily - some of it electronic and some of it organic. Gear Diary is a place for you to discover and explore new gear - everything from phones, computers, kitchen gadgets, camping gear to your next new car!

