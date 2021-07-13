Cancel
Giavara appointed interim director and CEO

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiavara was appointed to the position of Interim Director and CEO effective July 1, 2021. Patricia Giavara served as VMEC’s Assistant Director for 12 years with leadership roles in VMEC’s strategic planning, new business development opportunities, stakeholder and partnership relationships, and services portfolio development and delivery including growth services and technology acceleration. Most recently this has included coordinating VMEC’s Cybersecurity service offerings and introducing Industry 4.0 technologies through partnerships with the New England Regional Defense Initiative Collaborative (NERDIC) including the New England MEP centers; and the MEP National Network.

