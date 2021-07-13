Giavara appointed interim director and CEO

BERLIN, Conn. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. Sirois Tool announces today that longtime employee Andre Nadeau has been promoted from Operations Manager to the position of President of the company. Nadeau has been a member of Sirois’ management team for 12 years, and as president, he will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day management of sales, customer service, engineering, and quality assurance. “Andre has been my right hand since 1994,” said Sirois Tool owner Alan Ortner. “He understands every aspect of the business and has a great relationship with all our existing customers. He’s shown his commitment to being fair and honest with customers, vendors, and employees.”