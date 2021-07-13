Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville’s “Vacations4You” sues customer over a bad review, asks judge to make her stop calling them a scam

By Jason Steen
scoopnashville.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf enough people call something a scam, it’s probably a scam. Nashville company ‘Vacations4You‘, owned by Greg Minor of Mt. Juliet, filed a lawsuit today asking a judge to issue an injunction on the speech of a customer who gave them a bad review, and called them a “scam”. They’re asking for the judge to order their customer to stop giving them bad reviews… of which they have dozens from other unhappy clients. The company’s own reputation is so shady that the first ‘FAQ’ on the website has to explain “We are not a scam”. They also claim to not be a travel agency.

www.scoopnashville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Online Reviews#Mt Juliet#Faq#Nashville Chancery Court#Vacations4you
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
RelationshipsEntrepreneur

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Prince Harry and Megan could face a ludicrous legal battle over access to their children

When news broke that Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, planned to petition California courts for access to his grandchildren, 2-month-old Lilibet and 2-year-old Archie, I immediately thought of the online recovery group for adult children of dysfunctional families that I’ve participated in for nearly a decade. At least once a week, a participant seeks advice about how to handle a legal petition from a toxic grandparent trying to gain access to their minor children.
Virginia StateNewsweek

Chris Chan Arrested for Incest in Virginia

Internet personality Chris Chan has been arrested on a charge of incest. The 39-year-old artist, blogger and YouTube star, whose official name is Christine Weston Chandler, is being held at Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia. In a statement issued to Newsweek, Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said: "Christine...
BusinessHr Morning

Employee flunks drug test — then collects six-figure payout

Be careful how you respond if an employee flunks a drug test. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) just resolved a lawsuit it filed against an employer. It had accused of responding to an employee’s two positive drug tests in a way that violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
LawTri-County Times

Ask The Judge

In the 1973 movie “Magnum Force,” Clint Eastwood famously said, “A man’s got to know his limitations.”. That’s excellent advice for many things in life for both a man and a woman and includes the courts. As to the courts, the reason is quite simple. The law requires a court...
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Nashville Judge Vacates Paul Garrett's Conviction for 2000 Killing

Nashville Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton concludes the reasoning behind an order handed down Monday with a succinct and devastating statement. "In short, the evidence in this case tends to exculpate Mr. Garrett as the alleged murderer while inculpating Mr. Atchison who is now indicted for the murder of the listed victim," she writes.
LawRiverside Press Enterprise

Can I sue the judge? Ask the lawyer

Q: The judge in our case has made several wrong decisions, and has made comments about both me and my wife that are dishonest. Can we sue him?. A: Depending on what has been decided or ruled upon, you may be able to appeal. In addition, you may have a basis to seek to disqualify the judge from further hearing your matter (if you can actually show real bias). But suing the judge for actions taken pursuant to his judicial function will almost certainly be defeated by immunity. There is a long history to the doctrine of judicial immunity, which protects judges even if it may seem unfair in any given instance. When a judge takes action that is outside their role as a judge, then there could be a basis to assert a valid claim. If a judge, for example, tried to influence another judge on a case, or privately engaged in misconduct that harms someone (for example, drunken driving). Otherwise, if what the judge did was part of his job on your case, pursuing a lawsuit against him will face the very formidable judicial immunity defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy