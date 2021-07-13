Nashville’s “Vacations4You” sues customer over a bad review, asks judge to make her stop calling them a scam

Q: The judge in our case has made several wrong decisions, and has made comments about both me and my wife that are dishonest. Can we sue him?. A: Depending on what has been decided or ruled upon, you may be able to appeal. In addition, you may have a basis to seek to disqualify the judge from further hearing your matter (if you can actually show real bias). But suing the judge for actions taken pursuant to his judicial function will almost certainly be defeated by immunity. There is a long history to the doctrine of judicial immunity, which protects judges even if it may seem unfair in any given instance. When a judge takes action that is outside their role as a judge, then there could be a basis to assert a valid claim. If a judge, for example, tried to influence another judge on a case, or privately engaged in misconduct that harms someone (for example, drunken driving). Otherwise, if what the judge did was part of his job on your case, pursuing a lawsuit against him will face the very formidable judicial immunity defense.