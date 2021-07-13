Nashville’s “Vacations4You” sues customer over a bad review, asks judge to make her stop calling them a scam
If enough people call something a scam, it’s probably a scam. Nashville company ‘Vacations4You‘, owned by Greg Minor of Mt. Juliet, filed a lawsuit today asking a judge to issue an injunction on the speech of a customer who gave them a bad review, and called them a “scam”. They’re asking for the judge to order their customer to stop giving them bad reviews… of which they have dozens from other unhappy clients. The company’s own reputation is so shady that the first ‘FAQ’ on the website has to explain “We are not a scam”. They also claim to not be a travel agency.www.scoopnashville.com
Comments / 0