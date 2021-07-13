2 State Cybersecurity, Data Privacy Laws Enacted

The ‘Information Transparency & Personal Data Control Act” of 2019, H.R.2013, 116th Cong. (2019) is currently pending before the U.S. Congress. Many countries, the European Union (EU) as a whole (EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)), and each state and territory of the United States have laws protecting the privacy of its citizens. In the United States, we have federal privacy laws specifically related to federally funded educational institutions (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (20 U.S.C. Section 1232g; 34 CFR Part 99)), employers (Privacy Act of 1974, 5 USC 552a, and EEOC’s privacy regulations, 29 C.F.R. 1611), financial institutions (Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA), also known as the Financial Services Modernization Act of 1999, (Pub.L. 106–102, 113 Stat. 1338, enacted Nov. 12, 1999) and health care providers (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). P.L. No. 104-191, 110 Stat. 1938 (1996)), but there is no federal law dictating how all other institutions doing business in this country collect, store, use, and dispose of the sensitive, personally identifiable information of individuals.