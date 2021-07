From “Terrorists” to Health? From Illinois? One of the most corrupt poorly ran states in America? Is he even a doctor? Kind of makes sense considering how our Government has responded to a virus. “Just 15 days to slow the spread”. This country is on the brink of collapse. 40% of small business GONE! Record drug overdoses. Worst work ethic in American history! All brought forth by corrupt politicians. My hope is that Dr. Williams left in disgust after seeing the response to a flu virus.