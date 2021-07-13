Guess Confirms Ransomware Attack and Data Breach
Clothing retailer Guess suffered a ransomware attack and data breach earlier this year that exposed personal information for an unspecified number of individuals. As Bleeping Computer first reported, citing a data breach notification letter issued by Guess to 1,304 affected Maine residents, Guess says criminal hackers accessed its systems from approximately Feb. 2 to Feb. 23 and that the intrusion was "designed to encrypt files and disrupt business operations."www.inforisktoday.com
