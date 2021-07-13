Guess Confirms Ransomware Attack and Data Breach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity, which runs the state’s unemployment benefits website, has confirmed a cyberattack. According to the Florida DEO, the Department learned of data security incident on July 16, involving potentially fraudulent activity connected to claimant accounts within the Reemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information System, commonly known as CONNECT. The department states “malicious actors” may have stolen personal information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank account numbers, claim information, and other personal details, such as addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. In addition, the hackers may have acquired the account PIN that claimants use to access...