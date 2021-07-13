Cancel
Coulter joins VMEC as an advanced manufacturing technology advisor

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA problem-solver by nature, Chris has been helping product development and manufacturing companies overcome challenges throughout his career. He has been instrumental in developing new products and implementing manufacturing technology as well as working in regulated industries including defense, medical device and FDA. Chris brings a thorough understanding of quality management systems, design controls and good manufacturing practices. He joins VMEC to assist companies with Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing technologies to increase growth and competitive advantage.

