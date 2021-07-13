Coulter joins VMEC as an advanced manufacturing technology advisor

Innovation is the mainstay of business success, and organizations that are quick to modernize gain a competitive advantage that takes them ahead. Even traditional domains like manufacturing have to adopt the latest technologies to enhance processes, address challenges, and boost productivity. It is even more crucial for this sector because legacy technologies, outdated processes, and poor visibility into the supply chain slow down growth. Everything boils down to implementing the right technologies that deliver real benefits without disrupting your budgets. Here are some ways technology can drive innovation for manufacturing companies.