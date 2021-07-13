Kim Boyd named head of global brands and consumer innovation at Hasbro

The pandemic has challenged the consumer industry in unprecedented ways and for consumer brands, it has made two problems particularly acute: First, the need to connect more directly with consumers has become critical in a world of e-commerce and on-demand experiences, while lockdowns and retail closures have made grabbing and keeping shoppers’ attention more competitive than ever. And second, consumer and regulatory demand for transparency about products, their origins and the ingredients they’re made from has become even more urgent and complex.