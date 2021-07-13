Cancel
Pawtucket, RI

Kim Boyd named head of global brands and consumer innovation at Hasbro

By PBN Staff
Providence Business News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAWTUCKET – Kim Boyd has been named Hasbro Inc.’s head of global brands and consumer innovation, effective immediately, the company announced Tuesday. The role is within the newly created global consumer innovation organization unit and will be based in Pawtucket, Hasbro said. Boyd will be responsible for driving the company’s brands “cohesively, consistently and globally with consumer-led innovation,” according to the company.

