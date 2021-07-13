Cancel
Hunger Free Vermont welcomes 2 new members to board of directors

vermontbiz.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunger Free Vermont is pleased to announce the election of two new board members, Thomas Paron and Shane Rogers. “I am pleased with the strong community interest in supporting Hunger Free Vermont's mission by serving on the Board of Directors. We are excited to have Shane and Tom join the Board knowing that they both bring strong skills that will enhance our work,” said Catherine Davis, President of Hunger Free Vermont’s Board of Directors.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

