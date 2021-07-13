Hunger Free Vermont welcomes 2 new members to board of directors

The Bothwell Board of Trustees elected officers and welcomed a new member at its June meeting. Stafford Swearingen, Sedalia, was elected to his first term as board chair. He has served on the board since 2019 and was previously vice chair; he will continue his role as the liaison to the Bothwell Foundation board. Swearingen replaces Cam Jennings, who served as chair for the past three years and remains on the board.