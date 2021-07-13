Seagrams heiress keeps paying as NXIVM's Keith Raniere adds big-name lawyers
NEW YORK — Even from federal prison, Clare Bronfman is still footing the legal bill for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. A new filing in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn revealed that the deep-pocketed Seagrams' liquor fortune heiress and longtime NXIVM operations director was paying for Raniere's newest attorneys, Marc Fernich and Jeffrey H. Lichtman. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York asked Raniere to waive a potential conflict in bringing the lawyers on board.www.timesunion.com
