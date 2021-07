Adam Goodyer is the founder and CEO of Realife Tech, providing data-based personalized digital experiences for the world’s biggest venues. As we enter summer and enjoy getting back to in-person sports and entertainment experiences around the world, fans and visitors will have to confront a process that many haven’t experienced in nearly a year: the gruesome prospect of “being near other humans.” Cue the prospect of waiting in lines, checking in at the doors of venues and maneuvering through crowds of sweaty strangers. Whilst the connection to real life that live entertainment brings is sorely needed, I don’t think any of us are relishing the return of those unpleasant and inconvenient aspects of the experience.