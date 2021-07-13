TODAY in 30 – July 13: Wild weather coast to coast, coffee prices skyrocket

Dutch Bros, the West Coast coffee chain known for its endlessly customizable lattes, is arriving in full force in Dallas-Fort Worth. In the past week, the chain debuted two DFW locations on practically polar opposite sides of the metroplex. The first, at 720 West Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, made its debut on July 26, following the arrival of the Pantego location at 2309 West Park Row Drive. The two new shops join Dutch Bros.’s first Dallas-Fort Worth location, which opened its doors in McKinney back in May, and an outpost in Euless.