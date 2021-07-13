Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan Celebrate the Release of the first Black-Necked Cygnets to Lake Eola Park

WHAT:

In 2019 at Lake Eola, the lone Black-Necked swan female, Queenie, was in need of a mate and thanks to donations by a local resident and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, two male Black-Necked swans were purchased in hopes that one would become a companion for her. Luckily, love grew overtime between Queenie and the male swan named Big Boy and this spring, three new cygnets became the first successful hatchlings since their pairing, making them a family of five.

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan will release the first Black-Necked swan hatchlings and celebrate their first swim, as the family makes their debut on the lake.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

11 a.m.

WHERE:

Lake Eola House

512 Washington Street

BACKGROUND:

Swans at Lake Eola:

Lake Eola is home to more than 50 swans representing five different breeds:

Trumpeter swans

Black-Necked swans

Whooper swans

Royal Mute swans

Australian Black swans

Swan-A-Thon:

Anyone wishing to help support the health and well-being of Lake Eola’s swans can donate to Swan-A-Thon, a fundraising effort lead by Commissioner Sheehan and managed by the Orlando Community Youth Trust, a non-profit that supports the mission of the City of Orlando’s Families, Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information visit, orlandotrust.org/swan.

###