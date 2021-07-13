12 Arrested on Drug Related Charges In DeKalb County Over In The Last Two Weeks Of June

In the last couple weeks of June, 12 were arrested on drug related charges around the county. On Monday, June 14th, Powell Police Department attempted to stop a subject on a motorcycle who led officers on a short pursuit, ending at an apartment complex in Rainsville. Joshua L Bell (37 of Rainsville) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Attempt to Elude Police and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.