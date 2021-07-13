Cancel
BNY Mellon Partners With Grayscale Investments Service GBTC and Its Bitcoin ETF

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
bitcoinist.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the influx of institutional investors into Bitcoin has slowed, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust remains one of the most notable institutional investor. GBTC has received a new push from one of the world’s most powerful banks, which intends to strengthen the former’s ETF goals. Grayscale Investment Partners With BNY Mellon. Grayscale...

