Medical imaging startup Aidoc closes $66M Series C round

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuspera Medical Inc., a clinical stage, private venture capital backed neuromodulation company, today announced the closing of the company's $65 million series C equity financing. The Series C round was co-led by Vertex Ventures HC and Treo Ventures. Lori Hu, a Managing Director at Vertex Ventures HC and Mudit K. Jain, Ph.D. Managing Partner, Treo Ventures, joined the Board of Directors. Returning Series A and Series B investors include Action Potential Venture Partners and Windham Venture Partners. The proceeds will fund the company's SANS-UUI pivotal clinical study of its miniaturized implantable neuromodulation technology platform for use in subjects with Urinary Urgency Incontinence, a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).
