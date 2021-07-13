Medical imaging startup Aidoc closes $66M Series C round

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 — Tachyum today announced that it has closed its Series B funding round, led by private equity investor IPM Group in cooperation with the Slovak wealth manager, Across Private Investments. The latest monies raised from round will be used to finalize Prodigy as it moves from the successful demonstration of an FPGA prototype to tape-out and then to manufacturing of the world’s first Universal Processor Chip. Tens of millions of dollars are raised in series B.