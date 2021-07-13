Cancel
China

Medical imaging startup Aidoc closes $66M Series C round

By Laura Lovett
mobihealthnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAidoc, maker of an AI tool for medical imaging, scored $66 million in a Series C funding round led by General Catalyst. This brings the company's total funding pot to $140 million. The news comes roughly two years after the Israel-based company announced a $27 million Series B round led...

Cisco leads $5M round for multicloud application integration startup TriggerMesh

Cisco Systems Inc. has led a $5 million funding round for TriggerMesh Inc., a startup with a Kubernetes-based software platform that makes it easier to link together applications running in different public clouds and on-premises data centers. TriggerMesh announced the round this morning. The Raleigh, North Carolina- and Switzerland-based startup...
The Press

Aidoc Raises $66 Million in Series C Round to Address Growing Demand for its Comprehensive AI Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, announced today a $66 million investment, bringing its total funding to $140 million. This Series C round, led by General Catalyst, follows a surge in demand for Aidoc's AI-driven solutions, including the largest clinical deployment of AI in healthcare through its partnership with Radiology Partners.
Algolux Closes $18.4 Million Series B Round for Robust Computer Vision

Algolux, a globally recognized computer vision software company, announced it has raised $18.4 million in Series B funding. This round was co-led by Forte Ventures and Drive Capital with additional funding from new investors Investissement Quebec, Castor Ventures, and Nikon-SBI Innovation Fund, as well as existing investors GM Ventures, Generation Ventures, and Intact Ventures.
Health startups vs. the giants, healthcare's digitization, and AI medical assistants

EMarketer · Health Startups vs. The Giants, Healthcare's Digitization, and AI Medical Assistants | Jul 13, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether startups like Oscar Health can take on the major health insurers, how the consumerization of healthcare is changing expectations, and what digital tools are leading to healthcare's digitization. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Lisa Phillips.
Australia-based medical technology company Nanosonics launches infection prevention digital product, eyes US rollout

Nanosonics, an Australia-headquartered medical technology company in the infection control space, has launched a digital product with the aim of helping infection preventionists and quality managers improve and standardise infection control compliance. The Nanosonics AuditPro's first application will be in the ultrasound market, with the product being expected to rollout...
Resolution Games closes $25m Series C funding round

Today, VR and AR game developer Resolution Games announced that it has closed $25 million in a Series C funding round. The company said it will use the investment to raise the quality of its games and expand its intellectual property. The funding round was led by Qualcomm Ventures LLC,...
Stytch Closes $30 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Thrive Capital

Stytch, a company dedicated to improving security and user experience with passwordless authentication, announced it raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Thrive Capital, with participation from Coatue Management and existing investors Benchmark and Index Ventures. Thrive Capital’s investment was led by Gaurav Ahuja, who will join Benchmark’s Chetan Puttagunta on Stytch’s board of directors.
Truveta welcomes new health system members and raises $95M; YuLife scores $70M to transform life insurance and more digital health fundings

Truveta, a provider-led startup creating a comprehensive platform of de-identified patient data, has raised $95 million in Series A funding. The company's health systems, including its three latest members Baylor Scott and White Health, MedStar Health and Texas Health Resources, contributed to the funding round. With the new additions, Truveta's members provide 15% of all patient care in the U.S., according to the announcement.
Germany's Dopavision closes €12M Series A round for digital childhood myopia treatment

Berlin-based digital therapeutics company, Dopavision has announced the closing of a €12 million Series A financing round to develop its lead product for childhood myopia. Seventure Partners led the round and was joined by Novartis Pharmaceuticals and the company's existing shareholders, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Ababax Health. WHY IT...
Tachyum Triples Company Valuation on Closing of Series B Funding Round

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 — Tachyum today announced that it has closed its Series B funding round, led by private equity investor IPM Group in cooperation with the Slovak wealth manager, Across Private Investments. The latest monies raised from round will be used to finalize Prodigy as it moves from the successful demonstration of an FPGA prototype to tape-out and then to manufacturing of the world’s first Universal Processor Chip. Tens of millions of dollars are raised in series B.
French Battery Startup Verkor Raises $118 Million In Funding Round

French battery startup Verkor has announced that it raised $118 million (€100 million) in a recent financing round co-led by EQT Ventures and Renault Group, with participation from the French government and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region. Other investors in the round included Schneider Electric, Arkema, Tokai COBEX, and EIT InnoEnergy. The funding...
Digital Workplace YOOBIC Raises $50 Million in Series C Funding Round

YOOBIC, the all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams, today announced closing a $50M Series C funding round led by Highland Europe, a growth-stage investment firm that backs software and consumer technology companies with sizable revenue growth and proven market adoption. Existing investors Felix Capital, Insight Partners, and a single family office advised by BNF Capital Limited also participated in the round.
Anicut Angel Fund leads the Seed Round in deep-tech startup

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Pune based deep-tech startup, EDGENeural.ai has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital. The funding round saw participation from other investors including Venkat Raju, 9Unicorns, Samir Inamdar, Dilip Angal along with prominent angel...
Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Closes Series B Funding Round with $37M Raised

Professor Ronghui Gu, CertiK co-founder, noted that the capital will go a long way in advancing blockchain security. Blockchain security startup CertiK announced the completion of Series B funding round with $37 million raised. According to the company through a blog post on its official website, the just-completed funding round was led by Coatue Management, Shunwei Capital, and Coinbase Ventures. Notably, the three joined a list of existing investors including Binance, IDG, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Lenovo.
MSK-focused startup Hinge Health can now integrate with a user's EHR

Digital musculoskeletal clinic Hinge Health can now integrate with users’ electronic medical records through the launch of HingeConnect. The company offers in-home MSK therapy programs available for purchase by individuals or enterprises. Its programs cover early-stage prevention, acute pain, chronic pain and surgical rehabilitation. Hinge Health’s platform guides users through...
Explainable AI for Medical Images

Most of what goes by the name of Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is actually based on training and deploying Deep Learning (DL) models. Despite their impressive achievements in fields as diverse as image classification, language translation, complex games (such as Go and chess), speech recognition, and self-driving vehicles, DL models are inherently opaque and unable to explain their predictions, decisions, and actions.
Boulder cannabis startup initiates $8M funding round

Cannabis startup Corsica Innovations Inc. began an $8 million funding round Wednesday, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has already raised $5.72 million. The company is raising the funds through debt and options. Corsica Innovations is currently developing a product called Leaf, a smart home...
Former Nutanix execs launch new startup with $50M seed round

It’s not every day you see a $50 million seed round, but perhaps the fact that former Nutanix co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey and his former SVP of engineering Manoj Agarwal are involved, could help explain the investor enthusiasm for the new project. Pandey says that he has seen a...
Health tech startup Axuall closes $10.4 million Series A financing

Axuall, a Cleveland company that has developed technology enabling health care providers to share authenticated credentials and qualifications in real time, announced Tuesday morning, July 13, that it has closed a $10.4 million Series A funding round. The financing was led by Boston-based Flare Capital Partners, Axuall said in a...
Neuspera Medical Announces Close of a $65M Series C Equity Financing

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuspera Medical Inc., a clinical stage, private venture capital backed neuromodulation company, today announced the closing of the company's $65 million series C equity financing. The Series C round was co-led by Vertex Ventures HC and Treo Ventures. Lori Hu, a Managing Director at Vertex Ventures HC and Mudit K. Jain, Ph.D. Managing Partner, Treo Ventures, joined the Board of Directors. Returning Series A and Series B investors include Action Potential Venture Partners and Windham Venture Partners. The proceeds will fund the company's SANS-UUI pivotal clinical study of its miniaturized implantable neuromodulation technology platform for use in subjects with Urinary Urgency Incontinence, a symptom of overactive bladder (OAB).

