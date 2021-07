AUSTIN (KXAN) — Legislative efforts at the State Capitol are on hold, after more than 50 Texas House Democrats flew across state lines to the nation’s capitol this week. The move was part of an effort to block Republicans from enacting new voting regulations, as Texas law prevents any business from being done without at least two-thirds of lawmakers present to meet ‘quorum.’ However, the move also halts movement on dozens of other issues slated for discussion during this special session.