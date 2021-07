The Pacsun Pre-Fall 2021 campaign highlights back-to-school styles with the help of TikTok star, actress and singer Jules LeBlanc and a theme of escapism. Shot and launched in Utah's Zion National Park, the campaign aims to promote well-being and reconnection. Brie Olson, President of Pacsun says "We wanted to take our consumers on a journey and give them an escape as adventure travel is at the top of most Gen Zers to do list and we want to be with them on this journey."